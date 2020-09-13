Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,607,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395,961. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

