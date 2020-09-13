Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $496,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,003,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. 12,295,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

