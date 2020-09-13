Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.38. 45,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,565. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $251.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

