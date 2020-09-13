Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 211.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 109,173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 437,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

