Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.97. 5,733,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,487. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

