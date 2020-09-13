Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

