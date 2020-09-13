Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

RTX stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

