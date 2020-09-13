Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

VIAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,593. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

