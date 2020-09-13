Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of Global X YieldCo Index ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X YieldCo Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X YieldCo Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YLCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 12,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Global X YieldCo Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

