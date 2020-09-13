Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

