Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 30,800 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QID. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 769.1% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 628,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,882,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $32.35.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

