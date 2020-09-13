Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 5,373 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. 656,037 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

