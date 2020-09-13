Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,154 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares in the last quarter.

IWY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,701. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $131.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

