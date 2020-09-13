Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,107. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

