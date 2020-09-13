Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $104.77. 2,836,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.