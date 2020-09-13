Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 14,897 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJK. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,566.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 272,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

