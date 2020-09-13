Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 15,611 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 629,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

