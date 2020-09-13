Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

WMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,608,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

