Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $251.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

