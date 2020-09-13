Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 323 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.