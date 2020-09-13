Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.65. 459,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,261. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $331.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.47.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

