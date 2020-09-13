Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 165,148 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. 47,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $74.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

