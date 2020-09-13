Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $443,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

