Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $642,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after buying an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

