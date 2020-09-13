Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 305.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter.

PSI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

