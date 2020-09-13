Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 8,670,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

