Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 367,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,773. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.