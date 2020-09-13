Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,945,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 975,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,480,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 528,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period.

BSJK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,126. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

