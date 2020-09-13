Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

IYZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 629,518 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

