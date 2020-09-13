William Blair Comments on Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from C$42.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DSG stock opened at C$70.97 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$38.65 and a 52-week high of C$82.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 145.43.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

