WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

