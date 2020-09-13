WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRW. UBS Group lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.11 ($2.64).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 180.30 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.25 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 21,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £39,692.40 ($51,865.15).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

