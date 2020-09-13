WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTKWY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.