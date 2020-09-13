Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $206.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,091,505. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,131,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,246,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

