Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,733 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 7.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,840 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.65. 1,067,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

