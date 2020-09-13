Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

