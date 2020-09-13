Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post $115.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.70 million. Avalara posted sales of $98.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $466.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.62 million to $470.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $572.39 million, with estimates ranging from $565.99 million to $583.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,974 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avalara by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $54,352,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2,278.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 576,387 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.33. 422,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,176. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $144.20.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.