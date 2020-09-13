Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $960.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $983.89 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $948.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

BR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,244. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 533,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,281,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

