Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $338.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $338.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $293.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.49. 279,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,262,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,313,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

