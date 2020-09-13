Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Comcast reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,290,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

