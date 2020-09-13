Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $840,333. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,796. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $927.54 million, a P/E ratio of -450.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

