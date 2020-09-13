Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $910.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $910.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $907.60 million and the highest is $912.00 million. Landstar System posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.40. 293,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.