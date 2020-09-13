Zacks: Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 83,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $71.10. 262,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

