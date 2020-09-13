Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.54. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ TFII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 184,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,312. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71. IT Tech Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

