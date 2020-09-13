Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 279,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,262,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,313,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $17,835,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.