Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 79.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 734,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

