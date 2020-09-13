Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

