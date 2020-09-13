Zacks: Brokerages Expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $900.34 Million

Brokerages predict that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will report $900.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.04 million to $980.93 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

IT Tech Packaging stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $46.09.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

