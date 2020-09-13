Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.79. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 517,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

