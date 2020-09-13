Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OEC. UBS Group increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:OEC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

